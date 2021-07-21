Ubex (UBEX) Price Tops $0.0003

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Ubex coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $918,065.36 and $476,350.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

