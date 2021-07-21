Ubiq Hits Market Capitalization of $8.03 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $3,707.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,918.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,970.75 or 0.06174276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.99 or 0.01337727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00364825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00132850 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.07 or 0.00601732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.87 or 0.00375539 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.25 or 0.00289021 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

