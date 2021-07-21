Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $307.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $401.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.52.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

