UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 9,155 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Workhorse Group worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 1,890.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WKHS shares. B. Riley began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

WKHS opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 2.71. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.50.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

