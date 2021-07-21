UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Domo worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Domo by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,685 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Domo by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Domo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DOMO. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Domo stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

