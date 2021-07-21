UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

EGBN stock opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $110,760.00. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

