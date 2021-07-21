UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,934,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,624,000 after purchasing an additional 505,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 496,665 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth approximately $17,799,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 333,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $5,535,538.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,612,085 shares of company stock worth $91,473,503 in the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

