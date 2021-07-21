UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,055 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Boston Private Financial worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,127,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth $7,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 100.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,020,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,590,000 after buying an additional 511,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 489,659 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,859 shares in the company, valued at $773,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.