UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Radius Health worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDUS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 55.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDUS. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. Radius Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $26.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

