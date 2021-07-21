UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.80. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

