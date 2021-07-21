UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,601 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $990.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.20, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.27.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

