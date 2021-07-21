UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,230 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Conn bought 5,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,515. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $101.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

