UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,041 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of The E.W. Scripps worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,626 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.40.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $875,522.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 4,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.02, for a total value of $2,271,934.66. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSP. Huber Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

