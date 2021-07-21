UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 66,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,089,383 shares.The stock last traded at $15.68 and had previously closed at $15.27.

The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68.

UBS Group Company Profile (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

