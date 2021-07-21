UBU Finance Achieves Market Cap of $141,901.13 (UBU)

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded down 67.6% against the U.S. dollar. UBU Finance has a total market capitalization of $141,901.13 and $32,344.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UBU Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00047193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013435 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.12 or 0.00795260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

UBU Finance (UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 9,512,306 coins and its circulating supply is 6,221,766 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

