UDR (NYSE:UDR) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.76

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.76 and last traded at $54.75, with a volume of 4595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.17.

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $562,214.65. Insiders sold a total of 73,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,015 in the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in UDR by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 1,136.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UDR (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

