UGAS Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UGAS has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $40,714.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00047664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.74 or 0.00819899 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars.

