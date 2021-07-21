Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.65. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$14.52, with a volume of 81,365 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.06. The company has a market cap of C$615.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uni-Select (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

