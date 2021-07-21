Unibright (UBT) Reaches Market Cap of $172.00 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Unibright has a market capitalization of $172.00 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Unibright coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00003580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00047369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013589 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.97 or 0.00799283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

