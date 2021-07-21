UNICORN Token (UNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48,085.76

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $48,085.76 and $222.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051840 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000694 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000113 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

