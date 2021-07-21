UniCrypt (UNCX) Price Reaches $263.14 on Major Exchanges

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. UniCrypt has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and $6.92 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One UniCrypt coin can currently be purchased for $263.14 or 0.00822861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00454614 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001393 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002740 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013125 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001885 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt (UNCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 29,650 coins. The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

