UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.800-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of UNF stock opened at $217.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.77.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In related news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.