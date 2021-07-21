uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 1,000 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $27,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,524. uniQure has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

QURE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 2,292.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

