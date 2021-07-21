United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. United Community Banks reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. 442,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,093. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.93. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 192,702 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 12.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,305,000 after acquiring an additional 237,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,242,000 after acquiring an additional 99,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $28,804,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 696,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

