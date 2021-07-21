United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,281 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.44% of United Community Banks worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in United Community Banks by 289.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $205,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In related news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of UCBI opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $36.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.