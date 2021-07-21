United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Raymond James

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

United Community Banks stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 442,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.93.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in United Community Banks by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 296.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 146,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

