United Microelectronics (UMC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect United Microelectronics to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Microelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

