Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,804 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Universal worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Universal by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Universal by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UVV opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.72.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $258,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $135,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

