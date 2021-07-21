Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.05% of Universal Insurance worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,111,000 after purchasing an additional 218,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 37,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $2,263,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498,631 shares in the company, valued at $21,025,792.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

UVE opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.92.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $262.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.11%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

