Univest Financial (UVSP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Univest Financial to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.68%. On average, analysts expect Univest Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $789.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

