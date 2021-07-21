UnlimitedIP Market Capitalization Hits $5.47 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $208,635.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00047796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013746 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.76 or 0.00791903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

