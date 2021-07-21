UNUS SED LEO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.07 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $3.07 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00008171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.00363672 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

