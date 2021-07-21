Uptrennd (1UP) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $68,356.30 and approximately $17.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.88 or 0.00304669 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

