Uquid Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $153.35 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $153.35 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for $15.33 or 0.00047972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00047471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.95 or 0.00819468 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

UQC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.