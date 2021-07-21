UREEQA (URQA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $241,702.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UREEQA has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $697,963.28 and approximately $241,702.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00107137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00145220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,168.76 or 0.99475141 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003109 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

