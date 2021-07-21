UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Sold by Wildcat Capital Management LLC

Wildcat Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719,146 shares during the period. UroGen Pharma accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned about 2.55% of UroGen Pharma worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,073,000. Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 58.6% during the first quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 619,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 228,847 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 295.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 291,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 218,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after buying an additional 141,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. 2,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,565. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 604.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

URGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

