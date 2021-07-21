Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBA. Piper Sandler raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE UBA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. 95,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $769.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.94. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

