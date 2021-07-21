Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.12

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 7022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $678.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 452.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

