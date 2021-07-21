Urus (URUS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $329,932.00

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, Urus has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Urus coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.46 or 0.00020094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $329,932.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00047477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013553 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.43 or 0.00804410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

