US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.80.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ETRN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.71. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.