US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for DT Midstream in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.50. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of DTM opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

