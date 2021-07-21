USDJ (USDJ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.47 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.84 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00101824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00142067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,935.73 or 1.00290495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.