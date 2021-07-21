USDK (USDK) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. USDK has a market cap of $28.66 million and approximately $108.90 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00038405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00102100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00144962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,539.83 or 0.99494911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

