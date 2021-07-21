Vai (VAI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.13 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a market cap of $74.78 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002762 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00038493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00101403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00145091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,620.46 or 0.99903622 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 85,528,051 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

