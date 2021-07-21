Validity Price Tops $2.51 on Top Exchanges (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Validity coin can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00007863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $10.94 million and $119,287.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Validity has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00239844 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,355,579 coins and its circulating supply is 4,353,900 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.