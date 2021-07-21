Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.400-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.36 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.70. 88,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $117.36 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.17.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.33.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

