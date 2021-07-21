Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.40-11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.92. Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.400-$11.100 EPS.

Shares of VMI traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.70. The stock had a trading volume of 87,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.17. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $265.09.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.33.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.