Valor Latitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Shares Down 0.3%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU) dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 4,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 18,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

About Valor Latitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VLATU)

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

