Valor Token (VALOR) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Valor Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $222,328.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00047069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013442 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.34 or 0.00785028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Valor Token

VALOR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.