Value Line, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Value Line has raised its dividend payment by 16.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Get Value Line alerts:

NASDAQ VALU opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. Value Line has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.06.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.