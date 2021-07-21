Value Line, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Value Line has raised its dividend payment by 16.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

NASDAQ VALU opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. Value Line has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.06.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

